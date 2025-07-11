CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Alfa Romeo, Chrysler drivers race past CHP vehicle on 60 Freeway

One person was arrested after dashcam video caught the 21-year-old driver allegedly racing another on the 60 Freeway in Chino.

According to the California Highway Patrol, two vehicles - an Alfa Romeo Giulia and a Chrysler 300 - were spotted racing westbound on the freeway and unknowingly sped past a specially marked CHP vehicle.

The CHP officer pulled over the 21-year-old driver of the Chrysler 300, who was arrested for speed contest and reckless driving. The Moreno Valley resident's car was towed and he faces criminal charges, according to the CHP.

SUGGESTED: CHP unveils new fleet of patrol vehicles designed to blend in with traffic

Officials said the driver of the Alfa Romeo "is subject to arrest at a later time."

"Street racing is not worth it. It is illegal, dangerous, and puts everyone on the road at risk," the CHP wrote. "The CHP remains committed to stopping street racing and keeping our highways safe. If you choose to race you could end up in jail, lose your car or worse - cause a deadly tragedy."