CHP unveils new fleet of patrol vehicles designed to blend in with traffic

The Brief The California Highway Patrol is deploying a new generation of low-profile, specially marked patrol vehicles. CHP said they have a clear mission to identify and stop reckless and dangerous drivers. They plan to deploy 100 vehicles by June.



The California Highway Patrol unveiled a new fleet of vehicles specially designed to blend in with traffic.

Instead of seeing the typical black and white patrol cars, drivers in the Golden State will soon see sleek new silver and gray SUVs.

What we know:

On Thursday, CHP shared a video showcasing the low-profile patrol vehicles. They plan to deploy 100 2024 Dodge Durangos throughout the state.

They said their goal is to blend into traffic and crack down on what they call "video game-styled" driving on highways.

"When they spot our marked units, they often change their behavior briefly. These new patrol vehicles will help us hold them accountable," said CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee. "The new vehicles give our officers an important advantage. They will allow us to identify and stop drivers who are putting others at risk, while still showing a professional and visible presence once enforcement action is needed."

What's next:

CHP is deploying the first 25 vehicles in various regions across California this week. All 100 high-performance patrol units will be in use by June.

Why you should care:

According to CHP, California sees over 4,000 traffic deaths annually. The state reported over 390,000 crashes annually and nearly 1,000 daily reports of reckless driving.

Last year, CHP officers issued almost 18,000 citations to drivers speeding over 100 miles per hour. They say speed is a factor in approximately 30% of all crashes.