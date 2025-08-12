15-year-old girl stabbed to death in Costa Mesa; suspect arrested

The Brief A 15-year-old girl, identified as Allison Castillo, was fatally stabbed in Costa Mesa in what police are calling a gang-related attack. A 31-year-old suspected gang member, Matthew Juarez, was arrested. The investigation is ongoing.



A suspected gang member has been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 15-year-old girl in Costa Mesa.

What we know:

The incident happened on August 9 around 12:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Shalimar Drive.

According to police, the victim, identified by family as Allison Castillo, was found on the ground suffering from a life-threatening stab wound. She was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries.

An investigation revealed this was a gang-related attack. The same day, 31-year-old Matthew Juarez, a suspected gang member from Anaheim, was arrested.

What we don't know:

Further details on the motive behind the attack were not released.

What they're saying:

Castillo's family called her death "a senseless act of violence."

"She was only 15, full of life, dreams, and a bright future ahead. She fought with all her strength, but the injuries were too severe," they wrote on a GoFundMe page.

"Allison was an extraordinary soccer player whose talent and dedication opened incredible doors. She had been accepted to travel to Spain to play the sport she loved, but tragically, the opportunity was taken from her," they wrote.

Her family remembered her as "the life of the party, always bringing joy, laughter, and warmth to everyone around her."

"We demand justice for Allison, and we will not stop until those responsible are held accountable," they added.

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Peralta at 714-754-5039 or Investigator Molina at 714-754-5694.