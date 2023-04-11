Alert issued for missing child allegedly taken from NC, brought to California

article

The California Highway Patrol is searching for a young girl who was allegedly taken by her grandmother's ex-husband in North Carolina and brought to California, authorities said.

Authorities said Faith Leigh Harris, 5, was taken from Lincoln County, North Carolina on the morning of April 3 by Orion Douglas Memmott, 84. Memmott is the ex-husband of Faith's grandmother.

Authorities said Harris was flown from North Carolina to California.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office reached out to the California Highway Patrol for assistance in locating Faith.

The CHP on Tuesday issued an endangered missing advisory for Butte, San Bernardino, Riverside and Los Angeles counties.

Memmott is believed to be driving a 1990 Chevrolet truck with the California license plate number 2SIZ34. Authorities did not provide the vehicle color of the Chevrolet truck.