New renderings of world's largest wildlife crossing over 101 Freeway in Agoura Hills released

Construction crews are set to begin placing soil on the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing over the 101 Freeway, marking a significant milestone in the project aimed at creating a native wildlife habitat.

What we know:

Starting Monday, crews will place the first layers of soil on the nearly 1-acre wildlife habitat, which will eventually span 10 lanes of the freeway in Agoura Hills.

The project requires approximately 6,000 cubic yards of soil and will take several weeks to complete.

The crossing began construction on Earth Day 2022 and is expected to be finished in 2026.

Big picture view:

The Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing is designed to be a global model for urban wildlife conservation, facilitating safe passage for mountain lions, deer, bats, and other species.

The overpass is expected to reduce wildlife-vehicle collisions on one of the most congested highways in North America, decreasing the significant danger posed to people and vehicles by crossing animals.

The project involves collaboration with soil scientists, biologists, engineers, and mycologists to ensure optimal conditions for the habitat.

It will be the largest of its kind globally, serving as a model for urban wildlife conservation.

What's next:

Following soil placement, crews will plant native vegetation, including coastal sage scrub species, to support wildlife and reduce fire risk.

The project includes a full irrigation system to maintain the habitat, overseen by Rock Design Associates and supported by various conservation organizations.

