DA won't file charges against former NFL MVP Adrian Peterson

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office has opted not to file a felony case against former NFL MVP Adrian Peterson in connection with an alleged incident of domestic violence, instead referring the matter to the City Attorney's Office Tuesday to determine if a misdemeanor case is warranted.

"It was referred to our office today and we will review the case," Rob Wilcox of the Los Angeles City Attorney's Office said.

Peterson was arrested Sunday at Los Angeles International Airport after an alleged domestic violence incident on board a jet.

The incident prompted a departing flight to return to LAX.

RELATED: Former NFL MVP Adrian Peterson arrested at LAX

At about 8:30 a.m., Los Angeles Airport police responded to the alleged verbal and physical altercation between a man and a woman, according to a statement released by the airport police.

Peterson, 36, was taken into custody and booked at the Los Angeles Police Department's Pacific Division for alleged corporal injury of a spouse.

He posted $50,000 bond and was released shortly before 12:30 p.m. Sunday, according to jail records.

Peterson's wife, addressed the issue in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

"On Sunday, Adrian and I had a verbal argument. Unfortunately, it was on an airplane," she wrote. "At no point did Adrian hit or strike me. This is a private matter between my husband and myself. We ask that everyone respect our privacy so we can focus on what matters most: our children."

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.