Streamer Adin Ross sparks debate over Kendrick Lamar and Drake rivalry

A popular online streamer made a bold take on the feud between Kendrick Lamar and Drake.

What we know:

Adin Ross, an online streamer with millions of followers on social media, did not hold back on his thoughts about last year's explosive beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar.

At the height of the clash, Lamar released the chart-topping hit and diss track "Not Like Us," which spent 53 consecutive weeks on the Billboard Hot 100. He also headlined the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show and went on to perform at his nationwide sold-out summer tour with SZA.

Since then, Drake has been relatively quiet, and some believe this has had a domino effect on rap music. Late last month, Billboard reported there was not a rap song in the Billboard Hot 100’s Top 40 for the first time since 1990.

Questlove was arguably one of the first to predict the current state of the genre when he posted "Hip Hop Is Truly Dead" in response to the rivalry on Instagram.

Ross: ‘Drake Saved His Miraculous Career’

What they're saying:

Ross defended his friend Drake in fiery comments during one of his streams earlier this week.

"Kendrick’s catalog is horrible. Y’all know I’m not cappin’," Ross said.

"Nobody listened to Mr. Morale, GNX. Drake saved his miraculous career," Ross said. "Kendrick is a--, he does nothing for any other rappers, he doesn’t do verses, he does nothing for rap."

Ross went on to say Drake uplifted other rappers in the industry by collaborating on projects with lesser-known artists, helping with their rise to fame.

"The guy’s been switched up on. F---ed over by people that he’s loved and cared about," the 25-year-old streamer concluded. "And that’s my actual brother, and I love Drake. And I’ll always stand by that."

So far, neither rapper has commented on Ross’ remarks.

By the numbers:

Numbers from Billboard’s website show Drake has had 13 No. 1 singles and 81 Top 10 hits, while Lamar has six No. 1 hits and 23 songs in the Top 10.

What's next:

Ross' comments certainly have no impact on Lamar's career as he continues to be embraced by fans and critics.

Lamar took home five awards at the 2025 Grammys, and also leads the pack with nine nominations at next year’s ceremony.

The 2026 Grammy Awards are scheduled for Feb 1. 2026 from downtown LA's Crypto.com Arena.