Actress Lisa Lu to become oldest Hollywood Walk of Fame star recipient

Actress Lisa Lu will be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame at the age of 98, making her the oldest recipient.

Known for her roles in films like "The Last Emperor" and "The Joy Luck Club," Lu's ceremony will feature appearances by Awkwafina and Janet Yang.

What we know:

Lisa Lu, born in Beijing in 1927, has had a distinguished career in film and television, including roles in "The Last Emperor" and "The Joy Luck Club."

Her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame will be the 2,811th, located near stars honoring James Stewart and Anna May Wong.

The ceremony is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. at 1708 Vine St., and will be streamed online.

The backstory:

Lu's career began in Kunqu opera, following in the footsteps of her parents. She moved to Taiwan during the Chinese Civil War and later to Los Angeles in 1956.

Lu joined the Pasadena Playhouse and made her stage debut in 1958.

She has won three Golden Horse Awards, Taiwan's equivalent of the Oscars, for her performances in "The Arch," "The Empress Dowager," and "The 14 Amazons."

What they're saying:

Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, noted the significance of the ceremony date, chosen by Lu's family for its memorable "Square Root Day" quality.

Timeline:

Lu's ceremony will take place on Monday, marking her as the oldest recipient of a star on the Walk of Fame. The previous oldest recipient was James Hong at 93. Lu's career spans decades, with notable performances in both film and television.

What's next:

The ceremony will be streamed on walkoffame.com and available later on YouTube.