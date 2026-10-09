'Pretty Little Liars' actor Keegan Allen pistol-whipped, robbed at gunpoint in West Hollywood

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The Brief Actor Keegan Allen was pistol-whipped and robbed of his watch by two armed men in West Hollywood on Thursday night. Allen sustained a head laceration during the ambush but was treated at the scene and shared security footage of the attack on Instagram. Authorities are actively searching for the masked suspects, who took off in an unknown getaway vehicle.



WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – "Pretty Little Liars" actor Keegan Allen was assaulted and robbed by two armed men outside a West Hollywood luxury grocery store on Thursday night.

The 37-year-old actor sustained a head injury during the attack and subsequently took to social media to criticize local officials over the city's crime rates.

What we know:

The violent encounter took place around 9 p.m. in the parking lot of Laurel Supply, located near Santa Monica Boulevard and Olive Drive.

According to Allen, he was loading items into his truck when two masked men dressed in black approached him. One suspect shoved a handgun into the actor's face while the other brandished a knife, demanding his watch and bracelet.

The gunman struck Allen in the head multiple times with the pistol before the pair fled with only the watch, which early reports on the Citizen app indicated was a Rolex.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and local paramedics responded to the scene, where Allen was treated for a head laceration.

What they're saying:

In the immediate aftermath of the attack, a bloodied Allen shared a video and security footage to his Instagram account, explicitly stating that "West Hollywood is not safe anymore."

He recounted the harrowing encounter to his followers, saying, "These two dudes hit me in the head and pointed a gun at me with a knife and then took off. They had masks on and took my watch. They took my watch."

In further comments, Allen noted he suspected he was "def concussed" and added, "Robbed at gunpoint and knifepoint by two young men that threatened to KILL me over my watch and would have! God said no tonight. My life for a watch."

Allen, who grew up in the area, said he was being treated at a local hospital for a possible concussion.

He also seemingly targeted Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and California Governor Gavin Newsom in his posts, adding, "Will update more soon. Let’s hope all these flock cameras that (Karen Bass), (Gavin Newsom) and everyone thinks will stop crime can find these very dangerous criminals. God bless."

"West Hollywood is a compassionate and engaged community, and news of this violent robbery is deeply upsetting and unsettling," according to a statement issued on behalf of the city, which is separate from Los Angeles, with its own mayor and city council. "The city wants community members to know that community concerns are heard and taken seriously, and that public safety remains the city's top priority. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is actively investigating this incident, and additional patrols will be conducted by sheriff's deputies and the city's security ambassadors."

What we don't know:

The identities of the two suspects are unknown, and investigators have not yet released a detailed suspect description beyond the two men wearing black clothing and masks.

It's also unclear what type of getaway vehicle was used by the suspects.

Authorities have not confirmed whether any of West Hollywood's recently installed Flock Safety live-video cameras or license plate readers successfully captured the suspects fleeing the scene.

The LASD's Major Crimes Division is leading the investigation.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding this robbery is urged to contact West Hollywood Station Detectives at 310-855-8850. Anonymous tips may be submitted through Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477).