Actor Evan Ellingson's cause of death revealed

Former child actor Evan Ellingson's death at the age of 35 earlier this month has been ruled an accident, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner confirmed to People that Ellingson's cause of death was determined to be an accidental fentanyl overdose.

Ellingson was found dead Nov. 5 in his home in Fontana.

TMZ previously reported that Ellingson's father told the outlet that the actor struggled with addiction and died in a sober-living home.

Ellingson is best known for his role in the 2009 film "My Sister’s Keeper," starring alongside Cameron Diaz, Alec Baldwin, Abigail Breslin and Jason Patric. He also had a recurring role on "CSI: Miami," according to People.

The La Verne, California, native grew up with his three brothers and was discovered at the age of 10 while at a skate park and was asked to skate for the Vans PeeWee team and appear in a commercial for the Vans Company, according to IMDb.

He got his big break in acting after landing guest spots on "Mad TV" in 1995.

Ellingson's television career began to take off with a regular role on the FOX sitcom "Titus" in 2000, and he showed off his acting range with a dramatic role in the popular series "24" in 2001.

A few years later, Ellingson was tapped to play Kyle Savage in the ABC sitcom "Complete Savages" in 2004.

In 2006, Ellingson landed a role in Clint Eastwood’s movie "Letters from Iwo Jima," IMDb noted.

Breslin, who worked with him on "My Sister's Keeper," posted a tribute to Ellingson after finding out about his death.

"Your time on this earth may have been, devastatingly, short," she wrote. "Your humor, exuberance, kindness and bright light will linger forever. Sending you peace on your journey to the great beyond."

FOX News contributed to this report.