Activist worries about non-English speaking residents amid ICE raids

New video surfacing featuring activists facing off with INS officials in Alhambra has local activists concerned.

The Executive Director of Asian Americans Advancing Justice, Connie Chung Joe, worries about non-English-speaking immigrants in communities like Alhambra. They have been trying to put out as much information as possible and have open-sourced their material at AJSOCAL.org to disseminate as much as they can.

But the fear is palpable, she says.

Some of the area residents we spoke to did say off camera they feel safer if, as ICE reports, the target is undocumented immigrants who have committed other crimes, like gang members or sexual predators. But immigration attorneys like Rebecca Medina, in neighboring Montebello, say they know of cases where people without legal documents, but no criminal background, got caught up in ICE enforcement action.

