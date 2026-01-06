Lockdown lifted at Naval Base Ventura County in Port Hueneme after active shooter report

The Brief A heavy law enforcement response and lockdown at Naval Base Ventura County in Port Hueneme were triggered Tuesday morning by a report of an active shooter that proved to be unfounded. Ventura County Fire and base security responded to the medical building just before 10 a.m., but no suspect or evidence of gunfire was located during a sweep of the premises. The lockdown has been lifted with no injuries or damage reported; the base has resumed normal operations while officials investigate the source of the initial "active assailant" call.



A lockdown at the Naval Base Ventura County in Port Hueneme on Tuesday morning was lifted after reports of an "active assailant" inside a medical building were determined to be false.

What we know:

The situation began just before 10 a.m. when Ventura County Fire received an emergency call reporting an active shooter on the base.

Military personnel were immediately ordered to shelter in place as base security and local police established a perimeter around the medical facility.

After a systematic sweep of the building and surrounding areas, authorities found no evidence of a shooter, no victims, and no signs that any shots had been fired.

The call was officially canceled, and the lockdown was lifted shortly thereafter.

Officials confirmed there were no reports of injuries or property damage.

The backstory:

False active shooter reports have become an increasing challenge for military installations nationwide.

Similar hoaxes or automated system errors have previously triggered lockdowns at nearby facilities like Ventura College and Naval Medical Center San Diego.

What's next:

While the base has returned to normal operations, an investigation is underway to determine the origin of the initial report.

Authorities are looking into whether the call was a "swatting" attempt or a misunderstanding of a non-threatening situation.

No suspects have been identified in connection with the false alarm, and no other information has been made available.