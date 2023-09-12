LAPD searching for mother whose toddler was found abandoned overnight in stroller

The Los Angeles Police Department and an LA family sought the public’s help locating a woman after her toddler was found abandoned in the Larchmont Village area early Tuesday morning.

Officials said the little girl was found in a stroller by a woman who happened to be walking in the area next to a bank on 1st Street and Larchmont Boulevard around 3 a.m.

The woman alerted authorities and once first responders arrived, paramedics took the toddler to an area hospital to be evaluated.

The mother of the toddler has since been identified by authorities as Targie Alexandre. LAPD officers found Alexandre’s ID inside the stroller.

Officers have since located the toddler’s father but haven’t been able to locate Alexandre. The 25-year-old is described as an African American woman with black hair and brown eyes, standing at about 5 feet and 8 inches tall and weighing an estimated 150 pounds.

No further information was immediately available.

Those who know of Alexandre's whereabouts are asked to contact the LAPD.