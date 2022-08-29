Aaron Rodgers rips Gov. Gavin Newsom on Joe Rogan podcast

article

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made a recent appearance on Joe Rogan's podcast criticizing Gov. Gavin Newsom's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience," Rodgers spoke frankly with Rogan about the controversy surrounding his COVID-19 vaccination status, then moved on to discuss the pandemic and two widely debated California policies that were enacted by Gov. Newsom - the closure of beaches and the closure of outdoor dining both in 2020.

RELATED: Regional stay-at-home order kicks in for Southern California

"I have a friend, and his brother works in the COVID response... in California. And remember when they made a decision to close outdoor dining, and it turned out that one of the people that made that decision, the day she did it, went out and was dining outdoors?" Rogan said in an apparent reference to Los Angeles County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl.

"I thought you meant Gavin Newsom going to French Laundry," Rodgers replied to which Rogan responded, "Yeah, that was fun."

RELATED: FOX 11 obtains exclusive photos of Gov. Newsom at French restaurant allegedly not following COVID-19 protocols

The pair went on to discuss beach closures, talking about Newsom's decision which was widely contested by Orange County officials. Two cities even challenged Newsom on it.

"Joe, they closed the beaches in California," Rodgers said. "They closed the beaches where I live in California and all around the coast."

And of course the two debated the paddleboarder arrested in Malibu who made headlines for violating the state's stay-at-home order.

RELATED: Gov. Newsom announces temporary hard closure of Orange County beaches

"He's passing COVID to the dolphins or what?" Rodgers joked.

Rogan concluded by stating that he thinks people angry about COVID-19 restrictions should "vote Republican." Rodgers made no comment.