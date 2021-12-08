A replica of the iconic Grinch cave could be yours for the night

The Grinch, who lives just north of Whoville, is surprisingly in the holiday spirit this year — and this means he is inviting a few lucky and adventurous groups to his rocky residence.

Dr. Seuss Enterprises, a leading global children’s entertainment company, announced that it is teaming up with Vacasa, North America’s vacation rental management platform, to create a unique experience in the Grinch’s famous cave.

According to Vacasa, the story of "How the Grinch Stole Christmas!" has been brought to life for a limited time, giving holiday revelers the chance to experience the Grinch and his dog Max’s home.

A look at Grinch's cave, located outside Boulder, Utah (Credit: Vacasa / Dr. Seuss Enterprises)

The cave is set just outside Boulder, Utah, on a remote property (or as the Grinch likes to refer to it: "three thousand feet up, up the side of Mt. Crumpit").

The residence is within a hand-carved cave on the side of a massive stone mountain and features a multi-level 5,700 square foot lair with everything a Grinch fan could imagine: a kitchen stocked with a roastable beast and Who-pudding, a music room with Grinch’s organ and Max’s drum set and more.

"Everywhere they go, visitors will be completely immersed in the world of the Grinch," the rental management company wrote in its press release.

In addition, the house is outfitted with all of Grinch's gadgets from his over-the-top coffee machine to his armoire with green furry pants to kitchen supplies to host a feast.

Guests can book the Grinch’s cave on Vacasa.com starting Dec. 3 for stays leading up to the Christmas holiday from Dec. 13 - 23.

The nightly rate for a stay is $19.57 in honor of the book’s original release in 1957.

