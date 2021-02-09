94-year-old Hollywood Hills woman celebrates getting COVID-19 vaccine

A joyful 94-year-old woman who resides at a senior living facility in the Hollywood Hills is looking forward to many more years ahead after receiving her second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

For Mary Anne Haas, her signature pink hair matches her vibrant personality.

"I’m happy that I’m alive," Haas said.

She calls Belmont Village home. She is also a COVID-19 survivor, having caught the virus in December.

Luckily for Haas, it was a mild case.

"Somehow [it was] not too bad," Haas recalled.

"She barely had any symptoms, she felt great. The extent of it was she drank a lot of Gatorade and that is what we did to keep her hydrated and she just has such a positive spirit," said Allyson Young, Executive Director of Belmont Village.

Getting vaccinated has become critical for the most vulnerable population in the coronavirus pandemic. With the focus on getting that second shot to seniors throughout the city, some are able to celebrate after getting the second dose.

However, that's not the case for many. LA Mayor Eric Garcetti expressed his concern that many seniors and health care workers won't be vaccinated until the summer due to the current pace of the rollout.

Also, some older adults have experienced setbacks with booking appointments online.

The senior living facility located near the Hollywood Walk of Fame is home to about 100 seniors and 100 staff members. Routine on-site testing and using creative ways to keep residents active and engaged helped the senior community stay safe.

Now, the community members have received their second dose and hope it’s a turning point.

"We could not be more exciting to have this vaccine. These families are so anxious to be reunited to hug their loved ones. We’ve been able to facilitate social distance but to be able to give your mom or dad or grandma or grandpa a hug, it’s just a completely different level," Young said.

Haas looks forward to celebrating her 95th birthday next month.

