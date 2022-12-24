9-year-old stabbed at DTLA Target released from hospital ahead of the holidays

A 9-year-old boy who was one of two people attacked in a downtown Los Angeles Target store last month is home for the holidays now after being released from the hospital Friday.

Brayden Medina has been in the hospital since mid-November after he was stabbed in the back and shoulder at the Target store at FIGat7th. On Nov. 15, Two people — Medina and a 25-year-old woman — were stabbed by an apparently homeless man in what police called an "unprovoked attack."

According to police, the man picked up a large kitchen knife in the store and threatened to kill the boy before stabbing him and the other woman. The boy tried to walk away, but was stabbed in the back. Following the stabbing spree, the suspect was shot and killed by the store’s security guard.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

"He was punched first then he was told that he would be killed, he was going to be stabbed and killed. I don’t even want to image that fear he felt once they told him," Brayden's cousin Lizzette Molina told FOX 11 in November.

Medina was released from the hospital Friday. In a video posted to Twitter by Los Angeles Police Department Captain Elaine Morales, Molina can be seen walking to an LAPD cruiser, followed by his family carrying bundles of balloons.

"Holiday Wishes come true," Morales tweeted. "Today Central Area granted the wish for B. Medina who was the victim of a brutal crime over [one] month ago at Target. He was able to walk on his own and be home for the Holidays with his family."