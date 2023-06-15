9 teens arrested in Ventura County gang attacks

Nine teens were arrested after they allegedly participated in two separate attacks on rival gang members in Thousand Oaks, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The nine teens are between the ages of 14 and 17, authorities said, and are accused of committing the attacks for the benefit of a criminal street gang and stealing property by force from the victims.

During the first incident, four Thousand Oaks teen gang members allegedly attacked two other teens of a rival street gang in a shopping center located in the 200 block of N. Moorpark Road. One of the victims was beaten and his shoes stolen from him. The suspects involved were identified through surveillance video, officials said.

In the second incident, officials said the victims in the first attack joined three other fellow gang members to attack a teen in the 600 block of Avenida del Plata in Newbury Park. The teens allegedly held the victim down at knifepoint and stole his shoes. This incident was also caught on camera and suspects were identified through surveillance video.

The nine teens in custody are awaiting court proceedings.

To report suspicious criminal or gang activity, call Sheriff’s Dispatch at (805) 654-9511 in non-emergencies and 911 for emergencies.