Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM PDT, Antelope Valley, Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Coachella Valley, Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range, Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley, Orange County Inland, Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains, San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Ventura County Coastal Valleys, Ventura County Mountains
6
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM PDT, Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles, Orange County Coastal, Ventura County Coast
Fire Weather Watch
from WED 3:00 AM PDT until WED 8:00 PM PDT, Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles, Ventura County Coast
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 6:00 PM PDT until MON 10:00 PM PDT, Los Angeles County Mountains / Angeles National Forest
Fire Weather Watch
from TUE 3:00 PM PDT until WED 8:00 PM PDT, Los Angeles County Mountains / Angeles National Forest, Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley, Orange County Inland, Riverside County Mountains-Including The San Jacinto Ranger District Of The San Bernardino National Forest, San Bernardino County Mountains-Including The Mountain Top And Front Country Ranger Districts Of The San Bernardino National Forest, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys - The Inland Empire, Santa Ana Mountains-Including The Trabuco Ranger District of the Cleveland National Forest, Ventura County Coastal Valleys, Ventura County Interior Valleys
High Wind Watch
from TUE 6:00 AM PDT until TUE 6:00 PM PDT, San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley

8 missing children rescued during federal operation in Indiana

Published 
Crime-publicsafety
Associated Press
article

Welcome to the State of Indiana - Road sign along Interstate 70 towards St. Louis, MO.. (Photo by: Joe Sohm/Visions of America/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS - Eight missing children were rescued in a five-day rescue operation in the Indianapolis area and one person was arrested on charges including parental kidnapping, according to federal authorities.

The children are between 6 to 17 years old in what’s been called “Operation Homecoming, according to the U.S. Marshals Service’s Southern District of Indiana.

Authorities said children are “considered to be some of the most at-risk and challenging recovery cases in the area.”

The arrested adult was also charged with possession of weapons and intimidation.

The children were turned over to the Indiana Department of Child Services.

GET FOX 32 NEWS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Federal authorities worked with groups including Indianapolis police and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

No further details about the children or the circumstances were released.