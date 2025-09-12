8 arrested in connection with cargo theft ring in Los Angeles

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Photo courtesy LASD Major Crimes Bureau- Cargo Criminal Apprehension Team

The Brief Eight suspects were arrested in an anti-cargo theft operation in Los Angeles. Detectives recovered an estimated $1.4 million in stolen computers, seven vehicles, and multiple firearms. Authorities are asking the public for any information related to cargo theft.



Eight suspects have been arrested in connection with a cargo theft ring in Los Angeles.

The arrests came after a search warrant was served, leading to the recovery of stolen property, multiple vehicles, firearms, and drugs.

The operation was carried out by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Major Crimes Bureau-Cargo Criminal Apprehension Team.

What we know:

During a search warrant operation on the 13000 block of Alameda Street, detectives seized a significant amount of stolen property and contraband. The items recovered included:

$1.4 million worth of stolen Acer computers

One AK-47 rifle

One AR-15 rifle

One Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun

Approximately two pounds of methamphetamine

Seven stolen vehicles, including a tractor and a 53-foot trailer

The backstory:

The search warrant that led to the arrests originated from a cargo theft investigation conducted by the LASD's Cargo Criminal Apprehension Team.

According to the LASD, the mission of the CCATS is to "reduce cargo theft crimes by apprehending and prosecuting both cargo thieves and their receivers and by returning stolen property to their rightful owners." The team works closely with both private sector representatives and other law enforcement agencies.

What you can do:

The LASD is encouraging anyone with information on cargo theft to contact the major crimes bureau at 562-946-7893.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling crime stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at p3tips.com.