75th Emmy Awards: How to watch, who's nominated, and more

"Succession" HBO's much-decorated drama about a well-to-do family warring over control of a global media empire, will look to cap its celebrated run Monday evening at the strike-delayed 75th Primetime Emmy Awards as it competes for best drama series and top acting honors.

"Succession," which ended its four-season run in May of last year, has two previous Emmy wins for best drama series, including at the 74th Emmy Awards in 2022. It won the Golden Globe Award last week for best drama series.

Other nominees hoping to dethrone "Succession" in the best drama series Emmy category are "Stars Wars: Andor," "Better Call Saul," "The Crown," "Game of Thrones/House of the Dragon," "The Last of Us," "The White Lotus" and "Yellowjackets."

"Succession" has three nominees in the best drama series actor category -- Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong and Golden Globe winner Kieran Culkin. They will be competing Monday with Jeff Bridges for "The Old Man," Bob Odenkirk for "Better Call Saul" and Pedro Pascal for "The Last Of Us."

Sarah Snook also took home a Golden Globe last week for her work as lead actress in "Succession," and she'll look to repeat that victory at the Emmys. Also nominated for the prize are Sharon Horgan for "Bad Sisters," Melanie Lynskey for "Yellowjackets," Elisabeth Moss for "The Handmaid's Tale," Bella Ramsey for "The Last Of Us" and Keri Russell for "The Diplomat."

Nominated for outstanding comedy series are "Abbott Elementary"; "Barry"; "The Bear"; "Jury Duty"; "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"; "Only Murders in the Building"; "Ted Lasso" and "Wednesday."

Apple TV+'s "Ted Lasso" won the award each of the past two years, and will look to make it a clean sweep following its third and likely final season.

"Lasso" star Jason Sudeikis will be vying for a third straight win as best lead actor in a comedy series. Also up for the honor are Bill Hader for "Barry"; Jason Segel for "Shrinking"; Martin Short for "Only Murders In The Building" and Jeremy Allen White for "The Bear."

Nominated for lead actress in a comedy series are Christina Applegate for "Dead To Me," Rachel Brosnahan for "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," Quinta Brunson for "Abbott Elementary," Natasha Lyonne for "Poker Face" and Jenna Ortega for "Wednesday."

In the category of best limited or anthology series, nominees are "Beef" and "Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story", both on Netflix; Prime Video's "Daisy Jones & The Six"; FX's "Fleishman Is In Trouble"; and Disney+'s "Obi-Wan Kenobi."

Actor Anthony Anderson will host the Emmy Awards ceremony, which will be at the Peacock Theater at L.A. Live in downtown Los Angeles and broadcast live on Fox.

The ceremony was originally scheduled for Sept. 18 of last year, but it was postponed due to the then-lingering strikes by the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA actors union.

The Emmy Award will feature the usual array of star-studded presenters, and it will also include cast reunions and tributes to some famed television series, including "The Sopranos," "Cheers," All in the Family, "Ally McBeal" and "I Love Lucy."

Travis Barker is expected to join Anderson for a performance as part of the opening of the show.