Pursuit crash snarls traffic on 710 Freeway

Traffic was significantly backed up on the northbound 710 Freeway in Compton during evening rush hour on Thursday following a pursuit that ended in a crash.

The crash was reported shortly before 5 p.m. near Rosecrans Avenue. At least three lanes are currently closed off following the Bell Gardens Police Department pursuit that culminated in a crash.

The scene is marked by a wrecked car and police vehicles occupying one of the lanes, causing a considerable traffic backlog, causing a large backup during rush hour.

Images from SkyFOX showed a dark-colored sedan completely totaled following the crash. Details on the pursuit and subsequent crash were not immediately available.

Motorists were being diverted around the crash site as authorities worked to clear the scene.