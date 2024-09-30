710 Freeway in Long Beach shut down due to police activity

A pharmacy burglary led to a police chase that ended at the Long Beach International Gateway Bridge, snarling traffic in both directions for the Monday morning commute.

The burglary was reported around 4:20 a.m. in the Wilmington area, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At the scene, responding officers found between 6 and 8 men trying to chain off the door. The group got into a white Mercedes and drove away, leading officers on a pursuit until they reached the bridge.

That's where the suspects ditched the car, authorities said. One suspect was taken into custody.

The bridge, formerly known as the Gerald Desmond Bridge, along with part of the 710 Freeway, was closed about 6:30 a.m. at the request of police, according to the CHP.

Officers with the Los Angeles and Long Beach police departments are on scene.

People are advised to avoid the area.

There is no estimated time of reopening.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.