
7-year-old girl forced to perform sexual act during online learning

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Updated 14 hours ago
CHICAGO - CPD says a 7-year-old girl was observed performing a sexual act on a male offender live on an online learning application on Thursday.

Police say this happened at approximately 1:30 p.m. in the 200 block of E. 89th Pl.

A male suspect is currently being questioned by detectives.

The female victim was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital.

Police did not say who witnessed the incident or whether the online learning application was associated with a specific school.

Area Detectives are investigating.