7-year-old boy, his dad's 'suspicious' deaths under investigation in Thousand Oaks

Police are investigating the suspicious deaths of a 7-year-old boy and his dad in Thousand Oaks.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office responded to a call on Chiquita Lane late Tuesday night. Upon arrival, a man in his 40s was found dead inside a home.

The man's 7-year-old son was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

As of late Tuesday night, officials did not explicitly say their death may have been a murder-suicide but acknowledged that their deaths were suspicious.

Officials have not released the identities of the boy and his dad.