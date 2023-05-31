Expand / Collapse search

7-year-old boy, his dad's 'suspicious' deaths under investigation in Thousand Oaks

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Published 
Thousand Oaks
FOX 11

7-year-old boy, his dad die in Thousand Oaks

Police are investigating the suspicious deaths of a 7-year-old boy and his dad in Thousand Oaks.

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. - Police are investigating the suspicious deaths of a 7-year-old boy and his dad in Thousand Oaks.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office responded to a call on Chiquita Lane late Tuesday night. Upon arrival, a man in his 40s was found dead inside a home.

The man's 7-year-old son was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

As of late Tuesday night, officials did not explicitly say their death may have been a murder-suicide but acknowledged that their deaths were suspicious.

Officials have not released the identities of the boy and his dad.