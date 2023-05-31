7-year-old boy, his dad's 'suspicious' deaths under investigation in Thousand Oaks
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. - Police are investigating the suspicious deaths of a 7-year-old boy and his dad in Thousand Oaks.
The Ventura County Sheriff's Office responded to a call on Chiquita Lane late Tuesday night. Upon arrival, a man in his 40s was found dead inside a home.
The man's 7-year-old son was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
As of late Tuesday night, officials did not explicitly say their death may have been a murder-suicide but acknowledged that their deaths were suspicious.
Officials have not released the identities of the boy and his dad.