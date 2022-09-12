7 of the nation’s top 15 most expensive cities for rent are in California

The price of rent continues to soar across the U.S. and is becoming unaffordable for most renters.

Finance experts say rent should only be 30% of one’s income or the combined income of a household, which is simply unrealistic for most renters.

A new analysis indicates you’ll need to make at least twice as much as the average American to afford rent in the nation’s most expensive cities. For the most expensive city in the U.S. – rent averages over a whopping $6,300.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the median household salary is $64,994. However, you'll need to make well over six figures to afford rent in the nation's priciest.

A recent study by Apartment Guide shows rent is particularly high in large coastal cities like Seattle, Portland, and Miami. In addition, the study reveals Californians continue to be hit hard as seven of the nation’s top 15 most expensive cities are all in the Golden State.

In New York City, $254,000 is the annual salary needed to spend just 30% of one’s income to afford the average rent of $6,351.

On the other coast, here’s what renters would need to make to spend just 30% of their income on rent in California:

Oakland: Renters would need an annual salary of $177,200 to afford the average rent of $4,430.

San Francisco: Renters would need an annual salary of $173,400 to afford the average rent of $4,335.

Los Angeles: Renters would need an annual salary of $158,100 to afford the average rent of $3,952.

San Diego: Renters would need an annual salary of $156,500 to afford the average rent of $3,913.

San Jose: Renters would need an annual salary of $140,700 to afford the average rent of $3,517.

Santa Ana: Renters would need to an annual salary of $119,500 to afford the average rent of $2,988.

Sacramento: Renters would need an annual salary of $105,200 to afford the average rent of $2,631.

When it comes to the nation’s 50 most expensive cities, Fresno also made the list.

Other cities in the top 15 include Boston, Chicago and Denver.