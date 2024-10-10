7-Eleven in Hollywood violently robbed by group of teens

The Brief A group of teens robbed the 7-Eleven off Wilcox Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard in Hollywood on Tuesday. One store employee was injured.



A group of teens robbed a 7-Eleven in Hollywood earlier this week, leaving a store employee injured.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the robbery occurred shortly after 11 p.m. Tuesday at the 7-Eleven off Wilcox Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard.

Police said that a group of approximately eight suspects, believed to be between the ages of 16 and 20, entered the store and started grabbing and opening bags of chips. The teens were then confronted by the store clerk before they were seen on video assaulting the employee.

The suspects ran from the store, with one suspect stealing money out of a tip jar, police said.

The LAPD responded to the scene and took down a robbery report.

FOX 11 spoke with the manager of the 7-Eleven, who told us that these brazen robberies happen frequently, but it was the first time an employee was hurt during one of the robberies.

On Thursday afternoon, a group of 7-Eleven company officials and franchise owners held a news conference to announce support of Proposition 36 on the November ballot. The proposition aims to implement harsher penalties for repeat theft offenders and crack down on mob-style smash-and-grab robberies in a state that’s earned a reputation for being "soft on crime." If passed, some of these crimes that were previously classified as misdemeanors would be recategorized as felonies, reversing Prop 47 which voters passed in 2014.

According to the state, the theft of items worth $950 or less is generally a misdemeanor, but Prop 36 would make the crime a felony if the person has two or more past convictions for theft crimes.