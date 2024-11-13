64 arrested in first two weeks of CHP 'surge operation' in San Bernardino

The Brief The operation is part of the state’s ongoing efforts to address crime in California. In addition to the arrests, 5 illegal guns were seized and 11 stolen vehicles were recovered. Recent data shows that San Bernardino’s violent crime rate is nearly double the statewide average.



The California Highway Patrol arrested 64 suspects in the first two weeks of a new "surge operation" in San Bernardino as part of the response to the city's higher crime rates and violence.

Officials said in addition to the arrests, 5 illegal guns were seized and 11 stolen vehicles were recovered.

"In just two weeks, the CHP surge in San Bernardino has taken aggressive action to arrest over 60 criminal suspects and take illegal firearms off the streets. I am encouraged by the quick progress we’ve seen, and hope the continued CHP presence and partnership here offers an improved sense of safety throughout the community."

Gov. Gavin Newsom said.

The operation, which is similar to others currently operating in Oakland, San Francisco, and Bakersfield, also adds special law enforcement units on the ground and in the air — targeting sideshow activities and stolen vehicles.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Newsom launches CHP surge operation to combat crime in San Bernardino

"We appreciate the recently formed partnership between the California Highway Patrol and the City of San Bernardino Police Department," said Mayor Helen Tran, City of San Bernardino. "In just two weeks, this local and state collaboration has demonstrated successful results to make our community safer. We look forward to strengthening this effort to improve public safety for all residents and businesses in San Bernardino."

Recent data shows that San Bernardino’s violent crime rate is nearly double the statewide average, and its homicide rate is over three times the statewide average, according to Newsom's office.

San Bernardino’s vehicle theft rate remains one of the highest in the state. Local San Bernardino law enforcement also report increased traffic and street violations, including street takeovers.

The operations in Oakland, San Francisco and Bakersfield together have resulted in a total of more than 3,200 arrests, the recovery of nearly 3,000 stolen vehicles, the seizure of more than 170 illegal firearms, and illicit drugs, including fentanyl, taken off the streets.