55-hour weekend lane closures scheduled for southbound I-605 in Whittier

The Brief The southbound 605 Freeway in Whittier will have reduced lanes for 55 hours this weekend, starting Friday night, July 25. The closures, part of the "Super 605" rehabilitation project, will limit traffic to one or two lanes at different times through Monday morning. Motorists are strongly advised to avoid the area and use alternate routes due to expected congestion.



Caltrans will reduce lanes — but not fully close — southbound I-605 for 55 hours this weekend as part of a major freeway rehabilitation project.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area and consider alternate routes.

What we know:

Caltrans District 7 will implement extended weekend lane closures on southbound Interstate 605 (I-605) in Whittier from Friday night, July 25, through Monday morning, July 28.

The closures will affect the stretch from Whittier Boulevard to the Bexley Drive undercrossing.

Crews will be conducting paving work as part of the ongoing Super 605 freeway rehabilitation project.

During the 55-hour operation, southbound I-605 will remain open but limited to one or two lanes at different points over the weekend:

Friday, July 25 at 10 p.m. to Saturday, July 26 at 4:01 a.m. – reduced to one lane

Saturday, July 26 at 4:01 a.m. to Sunday, July 27 at 11 p.m. – reduced to two lanes

Sunday, July 27 at 11 p.m. to Monday, July 28 at 5:01 a.m. – reduced to one lane

In addition to the lane reductions, the following ramp closures will be in effect starting as early as 7 p.m. Friday, July 25 through 5:01 a.m. Monday, July 28:

Eastbound and westbound Whittier Boulevard on-ramps to southbound I-605

Southbound I-605 off-ramp to Whittier Boulevard

Ramp traffic will be detoured via local streets.

Drivers are advised to follow posted signage or consult the detour map provided by Caltrans.

All lanes are scheduled to reopen by 5:01 a.m. on Monday, July 28.

The backstory:

The Whittier Boulevard off-ramp alone carries an average of more than 9,400 vehicles per day, and congestion is expected throughout the closure window.

The closures are part of the Super 605 freeway corridor project, a major effort to rehabilitate I-605 from Long Beach to the San Gabriel Valley.

The project includes a total construction investment of $260 million, with $238 million provided by the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and more than $20.5 million from California’s Senate Bill 1 (SB 1).

Extended weekend closures are expected to occur every two weeks through 2025, excluding holiday weekends.

Caltrans will continue to issue separate notices for regularly scheduled overnight closures in other segments of the corridor.

What you can do:

Caltrans is urging motorists to plan ahead and avoid the area during construction:

"Use alternate freeways where possible, including southbound I-110, I-710, and State Route 57," officials said in the release.