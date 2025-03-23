2 killed by wrong-way driver on 60 Freeway in Pomona: CHP

Two people are dead, and three others injured in a wrong-way crash on the 60 Freeway in Pomona Saturday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

What we know:

The crash happened around 11 p.m. Saturday on the westbound 60 Freeway near Reservoir Street, the CHP said.

An investigation revealed a motorist was allegedly driving east in the westbound lanes, triggering the collision.

Two women were pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash led to the closure of several lanes as authorities investigated the circumstances surrounding the wrong-way crash. The roadway was cleared just after 4 a.m. Sunday, according to the CHP.

What we don't know:

The identities of the two victims were not released, and the conditions of the three people hospitalized are unknown.

The investigation is ongoing.