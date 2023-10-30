60 Freeway in Moreno Valley to close for repairs

Heads up if you use the 60 Freeway in Moreno Valley!

A full freeway closure is happening at Theodore Street beginning Monday night:

WB-60 full closure and Theodore Street on-ramp closed: Monday 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday

EB-60 lane 1 closed at Theodore Street: Monday 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday

Drivers will be prompted to exit on WB-60 at Theodore St. off-ramp to Ironwood Avenue, to Redlands Boulevard, and proceed to the WB-60 on-ramp to re-enter the highway.

It's part of the $2.7 million bridge upgrade to remove and replace the damaged girders on the westbound Theodore Street Overcrossing.

The project is expected to be complete by early winter 2023.

For more details on the project, tap or click here.