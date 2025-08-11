Driver on 60 Freeway in Pomona killed after tire from truck flies through car's windshield

The Brief The California Highway Patrol was investigating a deadly crash on the 60 Freeway in Pomona. Officials said a driver was killed after a tire from a truck flew through a sedan's windshield. The fatal crash happened on the eastbound lanes of the freeway near the Gary Avenue off-ramp.



A driver was killed following a freak accident on the 60 Freeway in Pomona early Monday morning.

What we know:

California Highway Patrol officials said the driver of a white Lexus sedan was killed after a tire came off of a truck and flew through the car's windshield on the eastbound lanes of the 60 Freeway near the Gary Avenue off-ramp just before 2:30 a.m.

Video taken from the scene showed the damaged windshield and partial roof collapse of the Lexus.

The early stages of the investigation reveal the truck was allegedly going westbound when it lost its tire, causing it to go over the eastbound lanes and struck the other vehicle.

The driver of the Lexus was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

All eastbound lanes were closed by 2:40 a.m. and a SigAlert was issued by 3:15 a.m. All lanes, except for the slow lane, were then reopened by 4 a.m.

What we don't know:

The name of the victim was not released.

It's unclear what happened to the driver of the truck.