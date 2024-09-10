6 killed in Riverside County multi-vehicle crash

Six people were killed in a multi-vehicle crash that sparked a small brush fire in Riverside County, according to authorities.

The incident happened just after 2 p.m. near Gilman Springs Road and Bridge Street in the unincorporated community of Lakeview.

Firefighters responding to the crash found three vehicles on fire. Four people were pronounced dead at the scene, while four additional people were taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries ranging from minor to serious, officials said.

The vehicle fires spread to nearby brush and burned nearly four acres, according to authorities. Firefighters have since contained all fires and put out hotspots.

Highway 79/Gilman Springs and Alessandro/Gilman Springs were closed during the incident but have since reopened.

No further information was immediately available.