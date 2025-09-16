6 injured in multi-car crash in North Hollywood

Six people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in the North Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles Tuesday morning.

What we know:

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the crash was reported at the intersection of Vineland Avenue and Vanowen Street around 6:40 a.m.

SkyFOX was over the crash scene where one vehicle was seen on top of another and a second on its roof. Officials said one of the vehicles required a "quick door pop" to get a person out.

At least three vehicles were involved in the crash, which prompted the closure of the nearby train tracks and briefly affected Metro service. That train which was stopped for safety reasons was allowed to continue once the tracks were clear.

Five of the people injured were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries and one person declined to be transported to the hospital by LAFD.

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash is under investigation.