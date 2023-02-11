6 injured in 3-car crash in Woodland Hills

At least six people were hospitalized after a three-car collision in the Woodland Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles Saturday night, according to officials.

The crash happened just before 6:30 p.m. in the 5900 block of N. Topanga Canyon Boulevard, according to Los Angeles Fire Department Spokesperson Nicholas Prange.

The LAFD did not immediately provide any info on what led to the crash, just that six people were brought to the hospital including one person in critical condition, one in moderate condition and the other four in fair condition. No other information about the crash victims was provided.

According to a map provided by the LAFD, the crash happened right near Warner Center Park in Woodland Hills.

No other information was immediately available.