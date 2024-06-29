6 California Lottery players win combined $19 million

article

Six California Lottery players are taking home more than $19 million in combined winnings after purchasing some lucky lottery tickets, according to California Lottery officials.

The biggest winner was identified by officials as Jose Garfias, who won a whopping $7 million from an Xtreme Crossword Scratchers ticket he purchased at Sweet Time Donuts in Compton.

Douglass Colten won $5 million on a Year of Fortune Scratchers ticket he bought at the Circle K on Brookside Avenue in Redlands.

Kuwa Harin also took home $5 million from a lucky ticket purchased at a Chevron on El Cajon Boulevard in San Diego.

Also in San Diego, Ali Awad won $1 million by playing a Merry Multipler Scratchers game sold at 7-Eleven on San Diego Mission Road.

Donald Kis became a new millionaire after winning big on a Red Hot Cash Scratchers ticket purchased at Eagle Gas in Ceres.

Richard Seele, who will celebrate his 84th birthday in July, took home $1,000 from a Multiplier Craze Scratchers ticket he bought at a CVS pharmacy near his apartment in downtown San Diego.

"There was a lot of glee. I yelled I had won $1,000. I had fun. I am still a fun guy," Seele told California Lottery.

Congrats to all the winners!