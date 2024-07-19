Trump assassination attempt: $6.3 million raised for victims in deadly rally shooting

Just days after the attempted assassination of Donald Trump, the former president took the stage on night four of the RNC and delivered a somber speech.

He detailed the shooting and paid tribute to the victims.

50-year-old Corey Comperatore, who was with his wife and daughters, was killed during the rally. Two other people were also injured, 57-year-old David Dutch, and 74-year-old James Copenhaver.

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JULY 18: Former US President Donald Trump embraces the firefighter uniform of Corey Comperatore as he speaks on stage on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 18, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wi Expand

During his RNC speech, Trump said $6.3 million has been raised for the families of James, David, and Corey.

He said a $1 million check was given by his friend, Florida attorney Dan Newlin.

"When speaking to the family, I told them I said, 'well I'm going to be sending you a lot of money, but it can't compensate'. They all said the same thing, ‘you’re right sir, we appreciate so much what you're doing.' But nothing can take the place in the case of Corey and the other two, by the way, they were very seriously injured, but now they're doing very well. They're going to be okay," Trump said.

The former president called Comperatore a hero for diving in front of his wife and daughters to protect them from bullets flying toward the crowd.

"He was incredible. He was a highly respected former fire chief, respected by everybody. [He] Was accompanied by his wife, Helen, an incredible woman. I spoke to today, devastated and two precious daughters. He lost his life selflessly acting as a human shield to protect them from flying bullets. He went right over the top of them and was hit. What a fine man he was," Trump said during his RNC speech as the crowd chanted Corey's name.

Trump then walked over to Comperatore's uniform, which was on stage, and kissed his helmet.

A moment of silence was then given for Corey.

"This is the spirit that forged America in her darkest hours and this is the love that will lead America back to the summit of human achievement and greatness This is what we need despite such a heinous attack. We unite this evening more determined than ever. I am more determined than ever and so are you."