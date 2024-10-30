6.0-magnitude earthquake hits Oregon coast, USGS reports

A preliminary 6.0-magnitude earthquake was reported off the Oregon coast.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake happened around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, October 30.

The 'quake was reported a little less than 180 miles west of Bandon, Oregon with a depth of about 6.2 miles.

As of 6 p.m. Wednesday, no reports of any damage were reported down in California.

USGS is asking those who felt the small earthquakes to report on the agency's website.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.