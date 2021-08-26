$53 million worth of fake designer products seized by officials in LA

article

Agents with U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized over 39,000 counterfeit designer products coming from China.

The counterfeit items arrived to the Los Angeles/ Long Beach seaport in two containerized cargo shipments from China, according to CBP officials.

CBP partnered with U.S. Homeland Security Investigations special agents to seize the first shipment on July 19 and a second shipment on July 30.

Officials seized sandals, handbags, sneakers, hats, wallets, backpacks, mobile phone cases, and belts bearing numerous registered and recorded trademarks, such as Gucci, Dior, Chanel, Yves Saint Laurent, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Yeezy, Versace, Fendi, Balenciaga, Burberry, Chrome Hearts, Nike, Air Jordan, and Ferragamo.

According to CBP officials, if the items were genuine, the seized merchandise would have a combined retail price of $53,745,802.

"The size of these fraudulent shipments clearly demonstrates the greed and risks transnational criminal organizations are willing to take in order to increase their illicit profits," Carlos C. Martel, Director of Field Operations in Los Angeles said in a statement.

The statement went on to read, "While these products historically have been sold on illegitimate websites and in underground outlets, the rise of e-commerce has offered a haven for criminals who are able to hide behind seemingly legitimate listings. The sale of counterfeit commodities multiplies the illegal profits of smugglers and traffickers who reinvest the proceeds from such sales into further criminal enterprises."

CBP issued the followings steps to help consumers protect themselves from counterfeit items.

Purchase goods directly from the trademark holder or from authorized retailers

When shopping online, read seller reviews and check for a working U.S. phone number and address that can be used to contact the seller

Review CBP’s E-Commerce Counterfeit Awareness Guide for Consumers

Remember that if the price of a product seems too good to be true, it probably is

