500 drones light up sky over downtown LA as part of NFL Super Bowl themed show

It was a show like no other. 500 drones lit up the night sky over downtown Los Angeles as part of an NFL light show to kick off Super Bowl weekend.

The display features about 500 drones working in tandem to depict a number of Super Bowl-related images, including the team logos of the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals, a diagram of a typical play in traditional Xs and Os, and the Lombardi trophy given to the winner of the big game.

The 500 drones are operating by only 20 technicians and is being staged from the rooftop of the Los Angeles Convention Center.

The display is visible from at least one mile out, according to organizers.

If you missed Friday’s show, you can catch it again Saturday night at 7 p.m., 8:30 p.m., and 10 p.m.

