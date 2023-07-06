5-year-old LA County girl survives brutal dog attack

A 5-year-old Los Angeles County girl survived a brutal dog attack in Lancaster.

The family's dog, who didn't really have a history of aggressive behavior before the incident, attacked the little girl while she was playing in her mom's bed. The little girl, Macayla Jackson, needed to be airlifted to the hospital because her facial injuries were so serious.

Although she appeared a little woozy and shaken up from the incident, Macayla was back home in Lancaster after recovering in the hospital.

"Just a little bit of pain," she told FOX 11.

Macayla's mother, Michelle Bell, was happy with the job the surgeons did in treating her daughter.

Animal Control took the dog, Razor, for quarantine purposes. As of Thursday, no decisions have been made on whether Razor can return home.