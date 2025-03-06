5 LA County residents charged in $3.3 million COVID unemployment fraud scheme

The Brief Five LA County residents were charged for allegedly obtaining over $3.3 million in COVID-19 unemployment benefits. The scheme involved using stolen identities to file fraudulent claims. If convicted of all charges, the defendants would face up to 30 years in federal prison for each bank fraud-related count.



A California Highway Patrol dispatcher and her husband, along with three other Los Angeles County residents, have been arrested on federal charges for allegedly defrauding the government of over $3.3 million in COVID-19 unemployment benefits, according to the Department of Justice.

What we know:

The defendants, who allegedly used stolen identities to file fraudulent claims, are identified as:

Janet Clarise Gloria Theus, 44, of Lancaster

Diane Clarise Theus, 78, of Lancaster

Dailen Spears, 24, of Carson

Erica Abson Robins, 57, of Compton, a CHP dispatcher

Ronald Lee Robins, 62, of Compton, Erica Robins' husband

The charges include conspiracy to commit bank fraud, with additional bank fraud charges against Janet Theus, Diane Theus, and Erica Robins.

The defendants allegedly used personal information, including Social Security numbers, to file fraudulent unemployment claims.

The backstory:

From April 2020 to July 2022, the defendants allegedly collected and shared personal information to fraudulently obtain COVID-19 unemployment benefits, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

They submitted false applications claiming job loss due to the pandemic and withdrew cash from the accounts created.

Janet Theus, Diane Theus and Erica Robins then withdrew cash at ATMs from the job-loss cash assistance accounts they conspired to create, prosecutors contend.

What they're saying:

Prosecutors allege that Erica Robins used her position as a CHP dispatcher to access a law enforcement database for personal information, which was then used in the scheme.

Ronald Robins, while incarcerated, allegedly collected Social Security numbers from other inmates to facilitate the fraud.

What's next:

Janet and Diane Theus surrendered to federal authorities and are scheduled for arraignment.

The Robins couple were arrested, and Spears surrendered, with all three pleading not guilty.

A trial date is tentatively set for April 29.

Erica Robins and Spears were released on $10,000 bond, while Ronald Robins remains in federal custody pending a detention hearing.

If convicted of all charges, the defendants would face up to 30 years in federal prison for each bank fraud-related count.

Janet and Diane Theus, and Erica and Ronald Robins would face up to 10 years in federal prison for unlawful use of unauthorized access devices if convicted, prosecutors noted.