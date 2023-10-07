5 shot, hospitalized in Inglewood

article

Five people were shot Saturday evening in Inglewood. All five people were brought to the hospital.

The shooting was reported just before 5 p.m. Saturday, near the intersection of W. Manchester Boulevard and S. 11th Avenue in Inglewood, the Los Angeles County Fire Department confirmed to FOX 11.

The LACoFD said they transported five people to the hospital, but didn't provide any information on their conditions, though Inglewood PD confirmed that three were in "super-critical" condition, and two had life-threatening injuries.

Images from SkyFOX showed a large police and fire presence in the area, with police seemingly investigating at least two cars in a nearby parking lot, one of which appeared to have one of its windows shot out.

One officer told FOX 11 that it wasn't immediately clear if the shooter or shooters were on the loose, or if they were among those transported to the hospital.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.