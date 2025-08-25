Expand / Collapse search

Semi-truck catches on 5 Freeway in San Fernando Valley

By
Published  August 25, 2025 6:16am PDT
Mission Hills
FOX 11
Semi-truck catches fire on 5 Freeway

Semi-truck catches fire on 5 Freeway

Crews knocked down a fire after a semi-truck caught fire on the southbound lanes of the 5 Freeway in Granada Hills.

LOS ANGELES - A SigAlert was issued after a semi-truck caught fire on the 5 Freeway in the San Fernando Valley. 

What we know:

Crews with the Los Angeles Fire Department worked to knock down the flames after a semi-truck caught fire on Monday morning on the southbound side of the 5 Freeway near Roxford Street near Mission Hills. 

By 6 a.m., firefighters were able to stop the forward progress of the fire and the driver was not injured.

Firefighters remain at the scene to monitor hot spots.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Los Angeles Fire Department. 

Mission HillsTraffic