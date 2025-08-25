Semi-truck catches on 5 Freeway in San Fernando Valley
LOS ANGELES - A SigAlert was issued after a semi-truck caught fire on the 5 Freeway in the San Fernando Valley.
What we know:
Crews with the Los Angeles Fire Department worked to knock down the flames after a semi-truck caught fire on Monday morning on the southbound side of the 5 Freeway near Roxford Street near Mission Hills.
By 6 a.m., firefighters were able to stop the forward progress of the fire and the driver was not injured.
Firefighters remain at the scene to monitor hot spots.
What we don't know:
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Los Angeles Fire Department.