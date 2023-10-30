Major 5 Freeway closure scheduled for this weekend in Santa Clarita

Heads up if you plan on using the 5 Freeway this weekend!

A portion of the freeway at Weldon Canon Road will be closed for 12 hours as the existing bridge will be removed to make way for a new one.

Both northbound and southbound directions of the 5 Freeway from the 14 Freeway to Calgrove Boulevard will be closed from 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov 4 to 8 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 5.

Detours for through traffic are as follows:

Northbound full directional closure

Primary detour and truck route: Exit I-5 to northbound SR-14, continue to westbound Golden Valley Road/Newhall Ranch Road and proceed to the Newhall Ranch Road I-5 on-ramp.

Local detour: Exit I-5 to northbound SR-14, continue to westbound Newhall Avenue, right on Railroad Avenue, left on Lyons Avenue and proceed to the Lyons Avenue/Pico Canyon Road I-5 on-ramps.

Southbound full directional closure

Primary detour and truck route: Exit I-5 to eastbound Newhall Ranch Road/Golden Valley Road, continue to southbound SR-14 off Golden Valley Road and proceed to the I-5/SR-14 Interchange.

Local detour: Exit I-5 at Calgrove Boulevard, continue south on The Old Road, south on San Fernando Road and Sepulveda Boulevard and proceed to the southbound I-5 on-ramp.

Drivers should expect delays and consider taking alternate routes during these closure periods.

The demolition work of the Weldon Canyon Road bridge is part of the $679 million I-5 North County Enhancements Project to enhance safety, reduce congestion, and improve the flow of truck freight and traffic as well as accommodate expected population growth in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Other project improvements include an added carpool lane in each direction, an extension of the truck lanes, new sound walls and auxiliary lanes and other improvements in the 14-mile corridor between the 14 Freeway in Santa Clarita and Parker Road in Castaic.

Metro expects the project to be completed in 2026.

You can learn more about the project by tapping or clicking here.