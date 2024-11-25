1 dead in fiery crash on 5 Freeway in Tustin
TUSTIN, Calif. - One person was killed following a fiery crash on the northbound lanes of the 5 Freeway in Tustin on Monday morning, officials said.
Investigators said an SUV crashed into a center divider and burst into flames around 3:10 a.m. When first responders arrived, a person inside the vehicle was declared dead at the scene.
One person told the California Highway Patrol that a red sedan was being driven recklessly before the crash.
A SigAlert was issued for hours as traffic was diverted off at Jamboree Road. All lanes reopened by 7:30 a.m.
The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.
City News Service contributed to this report.