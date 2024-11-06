Expand / Collapse search
5 Freeway crash in Mission Hills triggers major traffic delays

By
Published  November 6, 2024 7:36am PST
Traffic
FOX 11

5 Freeway crash causes delays in Mission Hills

A crash involving two semi-trucks is causing major traffic delays on the 5 Freeway in Mission Hills.

The Brief

    • Four southbound lanes of the 5 Freeway in Mission Hills are closed due to a crash.
    • The traffic crash involved two big rigs, according to the CHP.
    • Lanes will remain closed for at least the next four hours.

LOS ANGELES - A crash involving two big rigs on the 5 Freeway in Mission Hills has shut down several lanes, triggering major traffic delays, according to the California Highway Patrol. 

Four lanes of the southbound freeway are shut down at Brand Boulevard. The carpool lane remains open.

The CHP says the lanes will remain closed for at least four hours as the cleanup and investigation continues. 

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Drivers are advised to take alternate routes.