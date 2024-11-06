5 Freeway crash in Mission Hills triggers major traffic delays

The Brief Four southbound lanes of the 5 Freeway in Mission Hills are closed due to a crash. The traffic crash involved two big rigs, according to the CHP. Lanes will remain closed for at least the next four hours.



A crash involving two big rigs on the 5 Freeway in Mission Hills has shut down several lanes, triggering major traffic delays, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Four lanes of the southbound freeway are shut down at Brand Boulevard. The carpool lane remains open.

The CHP says the lanes will remain closed for at least four hours as the cleanup and investigation continues.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Drivers are advised to take alternate routes.