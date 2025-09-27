Pedestrian struck, killed after crossing lanes of 5 Freeway in Burbank

The Brief A pedestrian was struck after crossing lanes of the 5 Freeway in Burbank. A SigAlert was issued as multiple lanes were shut down. Traffic was backed up for miles.



A SigAlert was issued on the 5 Freeway in Burbank Saturday night after a pedestrian was struck and killed.

What we know:

The crash occurred around 7:09 p.m. on the southbound lanes of the 5 Freeway near Verdugo Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A witness told CHP a male pedestrian was hit when crossing lanes, leaving him down in the No. 1 lane.

Multiple vehicles reportedly stopped at the scene, including one that appeared to be shielding the downed pedestrian. It was unclear if the driver who hit the person pulled over.

The victim's name and age were not immediately provided.

CHP issued a SigAlert at 7:40 p.m. shutting down the HOV lane and lanes 1 and 2, allowing traffic to use lanes 3 and 4. SkyFOX showed traffic backed up for miles as people attempted to exit the freeway.