CHP launches statewide crackdown on reckless driving for Fourth of July weekend

The Brief Millions of Californians are expected to travel to celebrate Independence Day. CHP is ramping up enforcement efforts to reduce dangerous driving. The holiday enforcement begins at 6:01 p.m. on Thursday, July 3, and will remain in effect until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, July 6.



As millions of Californians prepare to celebrate Independence Day, the California Highway Patrol is ramping up enforcement efforts to reduce dangerous driving and save lives on the road.



‘The goal is simple: to save lives’

What we know:

The California Highway Patrol’s Independence Day Holiday Enforcement Period (HEP) will run from Thursday evening and continues through the holiday weekend. CHP officers will be on high alert, focusing on impaired, distracted, and aggressive driving behaviors.



"The goal is simple: to save lives," CHP stated in its announcement.



In a recent 24-hour enforcement operation starting at 6 a.m. Saturday, June 7, to 5:59 a.m. to Sunday, June 8, CHP officers issued nearly 18,000 citations, including:

Over 12,100 citations for excessive speed

Nearly 860 for distracted driving

Close to 500 for seat belt violations



In addition, nearly 400 arrests were made for driving under the influence, and 11 people lost their lives in crashes during that single-day effort.



Whether drivers are heading to fireworks shows or family gatherings, the CHP urges everyone to slow down, buckle up, and never drive under the influence. In emergencies, drivers are reminded to call 911.

What they're saying:

"Reckless driving and speeding have deadly consequences," said CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee. "It’s every driver’s responsibility to make safe choices behind the wheel. Let’s work together to prevent tragedies by always designating a sober driver and keeping our roads safe for everyone."

Timeline:



The holiday enforcement begins at 6:01 p.m. on Thursday, July 3, and will remain in effect until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, July 6.



Travel volume is expected to reach historic highs. According to the Auto Club, 4.3 million Southern Californians and 61.6 million Americans will travel by car this holiday—a roughly 2% increase from last year and the highest on record.

INRIX, a transportation data provider, projects the most congested travel day of the weekend will be Sunday, July 6. To avoid heavy traffic, experts recommend drivers begin their trips in the morning.

The Source: Information provided by the California Highway Patrol and the American Automobile Association (AAA).



