47 Freeway in San Pedro shut down after big rig carrying lithium-ion batteries sparks fire

Traffic was backed up on the 47 Freeway in San Pedro Thursday afternoon as firefighters battled a blaze set off by a big rig truck carrying lithium-ion batteries.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the crash was reported just before noon in the 900 block of North Seaside Avenue.

A hazardous materials team was sent to the scene, and fire crews used defensive efforts to extinguish the flames, fire officials said.

Drone video shows one of the batteries exploding.

There were no reports of injuries or other hazardous warnings.

The 47 Freeway was closed between Harbor Boulevard in San Pedro on the west side of the Vincent Thomas Bridge and the 710 Freeway to the east. The closure prompted a major backup of traffic -- largely truck traffic -- in the area.

California Highway Patrol officials indicated that the Vincent Thomas Bridge could potentially remain closed for as long as 24 to 48 hours.